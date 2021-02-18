Why should you keep an eye on Matson Inc. (MATX)?

Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is 26.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.75 and a high of $74.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MATX stock was last observed hovering at around $72.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.53% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.04% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $72.13, the stock is 10.15% and 16.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 59.27% off its SMA200. MATX registered 95.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.91.

The stock witnessed a 10.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.99%, and is 8.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Matson Inc. (MATX) has around 1988 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.46 and Fwd P/E is 16.70. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.71% and -2.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Matson Inc. (MATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matson Inc. (MATX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $666.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.30% in year-over-year returns.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Top Institutional Holders

242 institutions hold shares in Matson Inc. (MATX), with 659.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.53% while institutional investors hold 89.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.10M, and float is at 42.27M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 88.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.12 million shares valued at $405.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.53% of the MATX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.53 million shares valued at $181.45 million to account for 10.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.19 million shares representing 9.73% and valued at over $168.05 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 9.01% of the shares totaling 3.88 million with a market value of $155.64 million.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Matson Inc. (MATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DREYFUS BRANTON B, the company’s Senior Vice President, Alaska. SEC filings show that DREYFUS BRANTON B sold 5,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $58.75 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20878.0 shares.

Matson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Angoco Vic S Jr (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 14,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $59.44 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35773.0 shares of the MATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, COX MATTHEW J (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 31,861 shares at an average price of $57.86 for $1.84 million. The insider now directly holds 274,636 shares of Matson Inc. (MATX).

Matson Inc. (MATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading 34.90% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.52.