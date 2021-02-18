Why should you keep an eye on Neogen Corporation (NEOG)?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is 6.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.91 and a high of $89.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEOG stock was last observed hovering at around $86.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.44% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.45% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.45% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.08, the stock is -0.85% and 2.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 11.40% off its SMA200. NEOG registered 16.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.45.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.59%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has around 1764 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $433.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.21 and Fwd P/E is 62.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.91% and -5.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neogen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $106.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Neogen Corporation (NEOG), with 185.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 96.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.13M, and float is at 53.06M with Short Float at 2.82%. Institutions hold 95.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 6.57 million shares valued at $514.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.34% of the NEOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.12 million shares valued at $485.41 million to account for 11.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.45 million shares representing 10.23% and valued at over $426.17 million, while Fred Alger Management, LLC holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 1.95 million with a market value of $152.71 million.

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Neogen Corporation (NEOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lilly Jason Warren, the company’s Vice President, International. SEC filings show that Lilly Jason Warren sold 2,265 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $85.23 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11346.0 shares.

Neogen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that PAPESH BRUCE (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $83.40 per share for $2.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36261.0 shares of the NEOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Quinlan Steven J. (Vice President & CFO) disposed off 9,333 shares at an average price of $84.49 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 13,470 shares of Neogen Corporation (NEOG).

Neogen Corporation (NEOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 47.75% up over the past 12 months. Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is 245.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.5.