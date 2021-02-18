Why should you keep an eye on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is 16.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $17.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is 8.23% and 17.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -29.33% off its SMA200. TOMZ registered 127.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.51.

The stock witnessed a 22.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.61%, and is -9.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.59% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $95.02M and $23.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.70. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.36% and -68.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Analyst Forecasts

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), with 6.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.74M, and float is at 10.22M with Short Float at 3.02%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 3058.0 shares valued at $13975.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.02% of the TOMZ Shares outstanding.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.