Why should you keep an eye on Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)?

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) is 22.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.98 and a high of $17.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WBK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $19.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.2% off the consensus price target high of $22.82 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.5% lower than the price target low of $16.94 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $18.21, the stock is 8.58% and 14.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 36.80% off its SMA200. WBK registered 6.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.96.

The stock witnessed a 11.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.99%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) has around 36849 employees, a market worth around $66.65B and $20.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.86 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.20% and 4.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westpac Banking Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.40% this year.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK), with institutional investors hold 0.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.61B, and float is at 3.49B with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 0.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 4.9 million shares valued at $58.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the WBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 3.46 million shares valued at $41.72 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.69 million shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $32.35 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 1.94 million with a market value of $28.86 million.

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading 4.70% up over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is 3.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.52.