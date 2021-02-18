Why Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRRP) is the topic of conversation today

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRRP) is 13.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $11.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRRP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is 1.20% and 15.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.0 and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 42.68% off its SMA200. STRRP registered a gain of 66.93% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.72.

The stock witnessed a 10.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.33%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 149.41% and -9.59% from its 52-week high.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRRP) Analyst Forecasts

Star Equity Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $34.05M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 19.30% year-over-year.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares float is at 4.42M with Short Float at 0.22%.