Why Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) is the topic of conversation today

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE: TCI) is -5.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.00 and a high of $40.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $22.80, the stock is 1.42% and -4.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1641.0 and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. TCI registered -33.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.57.

The stock witnessed a 2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.42%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 205.41. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.50% and -43.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) Analyst Forecasts

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.90% this year.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI), with 7.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 88.20% while institutional investors hold 19.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.72M, and float is at 1.03M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 2.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 55934.0 shares valued at $1.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the TCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42104.0 shares valued at $1.05 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 29958.0 shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $0.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 22822.0 with a market value of $0.57 million.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) that is trading 16.04% up over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -12.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9020.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.4.