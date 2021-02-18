Why Value Line Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) is the topic of conversation today

Value Line Inc. (NASDAQ: VALU) is -9.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $35.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALU stock was last observed hovering at around $30.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $30.00, the stock is -1.67% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1425.0 and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 8.12% off its SMA200. VALU registered -4.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.80.

The stock witnessed a -1.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.83%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Value Line Inc. (VALU) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $291.60M and $41.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.09. Profit margin for the company is 43.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.93% and -16.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Value Line Inc. (VALU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Value Line Inc. (VALU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Value Line Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year.

Value Line Inc. (VALU) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Value Line Inc. (VALU), with 8.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 90.07% while institutional investors hold 75.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.61M, and float is at 0.95M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 7.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.16 million shares valued at $3.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.65% of the VALU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 0.12 million shares valued at $3.93 million to account for 1.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 98736.0 shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $3.26 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 74574.0 with a market value of $2.46 million.

Value Line Inc. (VALU) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Value Line Inc. (VALU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FIORE ALFRED R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FIORE ALFRED R bought 46 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $25.68 per share for a total of $1181.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400.0 shares.

Value Line Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that FIORE ALFRED R (Director) bought a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $24.25 per share for $24.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 354.0 shares of the VALU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, BRECHER HOWARD A (Chairman and CEO) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $25.26 for $5052.0. The insider now directly holds 1,600 shares of Value Line Inc. (VALU).

Value Line Inc. (VALU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 59.86% up over the past 12 months. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is 4.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.