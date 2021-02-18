Will Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) is 1.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $22.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALEX stock was last observed hovering at around $17.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.76% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.47, the stock is 6.61% and 5.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 29.28% off its SMA200. ALEX registered -22.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.86.

The stock witnessed a 2.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.37%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) has around 793 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $340.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 114.93 and Fwd P/E is 47.86. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.00% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $83.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.40% in year-over-year returns.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.82% while institutional investors hold 90.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.40M, and float is at 68.06M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 85.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.48 million shares valued at $197.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.86% of the ALEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.38 million shares valued at $116.35 million to account for 14.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.9 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $54.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $26.51 million.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHUN NELSON N S, the company’s Executive Vice Pres. & CLO. SEC filings show that CHUN NELSON N S sold 31,291 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $15.90 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $9.73 per share for $97285.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78975.0 shares of the ALEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, BENJAMIN CHRISTOPHER J (President & CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.61 for $9612.0. The insider now directly holds 252,388 shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX).

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading 34.90% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.