Will BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) is 1.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.85 and a high of $16.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.28, the stock is -0.08% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 15.49% off its SMA200. BV registered -3.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.38.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.26%, and is 1.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $2.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.07% and -6.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BrightView Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $571.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 96.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.15M, and float is at 52.38M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 94.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 50.63 million shares valued at $577.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.15% of the BV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MSD Partners, L.P. with 11.81 million shares valued at $134.68 million to account for 11.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bernzott Capital Advisors which holds 3.62 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $41.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $38.58 million.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DONNELLY THOMAS C, the company’s President, Landscape Dev.. SEC filings show that DONNELLY THOMAS C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $15.32 per share for a total of $76600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

BrightView Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that DONNELLY THOMAS C (President, Landscape Dev.) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $13.78 per share for $68900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the BV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Grover Shamit (Director) disposed off 1,816,454 shares at an average price of $13.40 for $24.34 million. The insider now directly holds 11,813,908 shares of BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV).