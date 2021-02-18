Will First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.50 and a high of $44.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIBK stock was last observed hovering at around $44.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.3% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.41% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $44.04, the stock is 6.22% and 6.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 26.37% off its SMA200. FIBK registered 14.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.99.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.53%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) has around 2473 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $518.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.34 and Fwd P/E is 16.00. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.76% and -1.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $160.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK), with 892.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 80.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.77M, and float is at 40.42M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 79.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.57 million shares valued at $113.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the FIBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.18 million shares valued at $129.47 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 3.07 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $97.62 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $64.8 million.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT JULIE A, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCOTT JULIE A sold 13,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $43.92 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3128.0 shares.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Scott Jeremy (10% Owner) sold a total of 14,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $44.29 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8378.0 shares of the FIBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Scott Jeremy (10% Owner) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $43.50 for $34800.0. The insider now directly holds 23,301 shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK).

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -22.13% down over the past 12 months. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is 6.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.53.