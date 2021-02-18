Will Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is 17.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.79 and a high of $173.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $170.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.21% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.08% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -67.26% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.26, the stock is 9.06% and 15.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 48.30% off its SMA200. FRPT registered 124.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.68.

The stock witnessed a 15.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.56%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 462 employees, a market worth around $6.61B and $300.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1382.31 and Fwd P/E is 306.34. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.05% and -3.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $85.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.10% in year-over-year returns.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.03% while institutional investors hold 101.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.56M, and float is at 39.00M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 97.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.08 million shares valued at $578.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.03% of the FRPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.61 million shares valued at $402.66 million to account for 8.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.13 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $237.42 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $230.8 million.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BREWSTER DARYL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BREWSTER DARYL G sold 2,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $133.39 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50352.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that BREWSTER DARYL G (Director) sold a total of 16,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $136.76 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52632.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, KASSAR RICHARD A (Vice – Chairman Executive) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $136.00 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds 85,633 shares of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 104.66% up over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -7.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.45.