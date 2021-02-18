Will Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) is 14.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STXS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 16.11% and 17.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock 38.57% off its SMA200. STXS registered 31.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.16.

The stock witnessed a 25.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.73%, and is 9.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $428.07M and $26.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.53% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stereotaxis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $6.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.60% this year.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), with 10.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.91% while institutional investors hold 63.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.49M, and float is at 63.26M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 54.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DAFNA Capital Management, LLC with over 13.68 million shares valued at $48.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.73% of the STXS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC with 4.27 million shares valued at $15.29 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Consonance Capital Management LP which holds 3.14 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $11.22 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $11.11 million.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Isaac Paul J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Isaac Paul J sold 14,927 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $4.15 per share for a total of $61947.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.21 million shares.

Stereotaxis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Benfer David (Director) sold a total of 4,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $4.34 per share for $21696.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the STXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 23, Isaac Paul J (10% Owner) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $4.10 for $410.0. The insider now directly holds 4,223,879 shares of Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS).

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 52.99% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 11.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.38.