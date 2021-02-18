WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WVFC) is 4.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $16.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WVFC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $15.01, the stock is 1.54% and 2.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 4.87% off its SMA200. WVFC registered -9.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.16.

The stock witnessed a 4.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.58%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.08% over the week and 0.42% over the month.

WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $28.52M and $9.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.51. Distance from 52-week low is 15.46% and -10.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) Analyst Forecasts

WVS Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.30% this year.

WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC), with 451.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 25.84% while institutional investors hold 36.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75M, and float is at 1.41M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 27.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rodgers Brothers Inc. with over 0.15 million shares valued at $2.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the WVFC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 0.14 million shares valued at $2.03 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gendell, Jeffrey L. which holds 0.13 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $1.67 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.90% of the shares totaling 36117.0 with a market value of $0.48 million.

WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) that is -11.83% lower over the past 12 months. Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) is -21.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4630.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.51.