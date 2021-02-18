XPEL Inc. (XPEL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

112 institutions hold shares in XPEL Inc. (XPEL), with 12.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.84% while institutional investors hold 42.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.61M, and float is at 15.23M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 23.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.16 million shares valued at $59.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.20% of the XPEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 0.92 million shares valued at $47.67 million to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.75 million shares representing 2.73% and valued at over $19.62 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $13.09 million.

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) is 5.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $60.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XPEL stock was last observed hovering at around $55.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.78% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -24.02% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.57, the stock is 2.66% and 5.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 83.82% off its SMA200. XPEL registered 264.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.27.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.44%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $149.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.61 and Fwd P/E is 69.52. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 627.60% and -10.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.40%).

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPEL Inc. (XPEL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XPEL Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $45.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) Insider Activity

A total of 200 insider transactions have happened at XPEL Inc. (XPEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 200 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crumly Richard K., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Crumly Richard K. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $50.57 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.08 million shares.

XPEL Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Crumly Richard K. (Director) sold a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $52.99 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.09 million shares of the XPEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Crumly Richard K. (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $53.95 for $1.62 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of XPEL Inc. (XPEL).