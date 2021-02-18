Xylem Inc. (XYL) – The -3.36% Downside Potential Remains

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is -3.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.62 and a high of $108.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XYL stock was last observed hovering at around $98.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.62% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -51.06% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.19, the stock is -1.46% and -2.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.14% off its SMA200. XYL registered 11.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.45.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.37%, and is -2.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) has around 16300 employees, a market worth around $17.67B and $4.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.04 and Fwd P/E is 31.89. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.77% and -9.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xylem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $1.17B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Top Institutional Holders

1,002 institutions hold shares in Xylem Inc. (XYL), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 92.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 180.00M, and float is at 178.22M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 91.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.03 million shares valued at $1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.56% of the XYL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.25 million shares valued at $1.86 billion to account for 10.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 8.81 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $740.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 7.98 million with a market value of $671.31 million.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Xylem Inc. (XYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabol Colin R, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Sabol Colin R sold 5,596 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $104.44 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25256.0 shares.

Xylem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Toussaint Claudia S (SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 21,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $100.60 per share for $2.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49066.0 shares of the XYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, TAMBAKERAS MARKOS I (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $99.00 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 38,062 shares of Xylem Inc. (XYL).

Xylem Inc. (XYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 10.60% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 47.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.