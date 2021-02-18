Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) on Track to Reach $43.00 in a Year

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) is -7.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.00 and a high of $44.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZEAL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.11% off the consensus price target high of $56.72 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.49% higher than the price target low of $35.72 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $33.40, the stock is -3.33% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8432.0 and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -8.75% off its SMA200. ZEAL registered -14.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.95.

The stock witnessed a -11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.37%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.13. Distance from 52-week low is 51.82% and -24.81% from its 52-week high.

Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zealand Pharma A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.96 with sales reaching $18.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 935.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 939.10% in year-over-year returns.

Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL), with 5.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 4.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.34M, and float is at 30.58M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 4.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 1.07 million shares valued at $40.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.68% of the ZEAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 0.51 million shares valued at $19.4 million to account for 1.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 26355.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $1.01 million, while AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 19981.0 with a market value of $0.77 million.