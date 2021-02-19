Altimar Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ATAC) shares are -9.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.19% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -1.06% and -5.59% over the month.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) trading in a range of $5.87 to $5.90, gaining 0.85% to $5.90. The day started out with an opening price of $5.87. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares while its market capitalization is now about $523,390,169. The company’s 52-week low price was $1.00 and its highest price of 52-week $7.00.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenient stores, a branch of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.

The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specializing in corporate, securities, and business transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), on the other hand, is trading around $134.36 with a market cap of $7.23B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $148.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.76 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at The Middleby Corporation’s (MIDD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MIDD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $136.85 million. This represented 78.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $634.52 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $5.02 billion from $5.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $316.18 million, significantly higher than the $229.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $286.41 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at The Middleby Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 72,084 shares. Insider sales totaled 67,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 6.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 54.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Middleby Corporation having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.81 million shares worth more than $431.5 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $426.86 million and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.