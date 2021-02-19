A peek at Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Who has invested in It?

317 institutions hold shares in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), with 4.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.44% while institutional investors hold 76.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.63M, and float is at 75.48M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 72.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.15 million shares valued at $294.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.49% of the CATY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.92 million shares valued at $150.07 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.24 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $70.33 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $59.59 million.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is 16.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.58 and a high of $38.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CATY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.86% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.27% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.47, the stock is 3.34% and 10.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 36.31% off its SMA200. CATY registered 2.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.30.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.77%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $700.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.06 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.14% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cathay General Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $151.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHENG DUNSON K, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that CHENG DUNSON K sold 11,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $37.52 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74583.0 shares.

Cathay General Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that WONG IRWIN (SEVP, Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36619.0 shares of the CATY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, TANG ANTHONY M (Vice Chairman) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 244,911 shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY).

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -12.16% down over the past 12 months. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -17.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.