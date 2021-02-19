A peek at Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): Who has invested in It?

171 institutions hold shares in Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), with 8.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.73% while institutional investors hold 64.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.69M, and float is at 47.88M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 55.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 5.66 million shares valued at $46.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the ERII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.27 million shares valued at $44.56 million to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.21 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $18.1 million, while Avenir Corporation/DC holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $12.94 million.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) is 8.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $15.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERII stock was last observed hovering at around $15.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -34.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.76, the stock is 2.25% and 6.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 49.16% off its SMA200. ERII registered 34.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.81.

The stock witnessed a -0.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.79%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $817.11M and $112.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.27 and Fwd P/E is 73.80. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.57% and -4.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Recovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $25.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.50% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clemente Rodney, the company’s SVP, Water. SEC filings show that Clemente Rodney sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $15.50 per share for a total of $3100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42234.0 shares.

Energy Recovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Ghasripoor Farshad (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 35,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62816.0 shares of the ERII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Ghasripoor Farshad (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 10,107 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 62,816 shares of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 11.57% up over the past 12 months. SPX Corporation (SPXC) is 8.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.9.