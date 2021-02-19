A peek at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART): Who has invested in It?

339 institutions hold shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), with 13.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.69% while institutional investors hold 107.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.33M, and float is at 71.05M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 90.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.96 million shares valued at $423.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.63% of the IART Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 7.82 million shares valued at $369.31 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.42 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $416.98 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.57% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $301.31 million.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) is 6.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.21 and a high of $71.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IART stock was last observed hovering at around $71.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.98% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -37.64% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.82, the stock is 0.17% and 5.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -3.27% at the moment leaves the stock 29.37% off its SMA200. IART registered 12.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.18%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.96 and Fwd P/E is 23.58. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.17% and -3.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $355.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arduini Peter J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Arduini Peter J sold 22,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $66.16 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Arduini Peter J (President & CEO) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $61.97 per share for $2.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the IART stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Tru St Partnership, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $60.77 for $12.15 million. The insider now directly holds 9,891,205 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 11.28% up over the past 12 months. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -2.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.47.