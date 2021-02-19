A peek at Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT): Who has invested in It?

172 institutions hold shares in Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT), with 934.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 92.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.70M, and float is at 31.68M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 89.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 2.97 million shares valued at $67.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.07% of the XENT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.96 million shares valued at $67.78 million to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.89 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $66.08 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $26.58 million.

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) is 3.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.97 and a high of $29.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XENT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.22% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -136.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is -3.76% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 30.12% off its SMA200. XENT registered -17.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.07.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.05%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) has around 402 employees, a market worth around $747.26M and $84.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -71.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 295.48% and -19.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.40%).

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intersect ENT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $27.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MEIER RICHARD A, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MEIER RICHARD A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $38997.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Intersect ENT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that West Thomas A. (President and CEO) bought a total of 19,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $8.48 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the XENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, MEIER RICHARD A (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $12.55 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 119,471 shares of Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT).

Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading 166.37% up over the past 12 months. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is 269.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.