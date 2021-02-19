A peek at LTC Properties Inc. (LTC): Who has invested in It?

310 institutions hold shares in LTC Properties Inc. (LTC), with 708.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 80.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.06M, and float is at 38.53M with Short Float at 2.38%. Institutions hold 79.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.11 million shares valued at $276.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.11% of the LTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.91 million shares valued at $206.13 million to account for 15.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.56 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $89.33 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $63.44 million.

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) is 4.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.49 and a high of $50.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTC stock was last observed hovering at around $41.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.3% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -23.61% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.79, the stock is 0.66% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 9.17% off its SMA200. LTC registered -15.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.44.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.06%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $159.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.85 and Fwd P/E is 22.17. Profit margin for the company is 88.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.56% and -19.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LTC Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $35.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.20% in year-over-year returns.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PIECZYNSKI JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PIECZYNSKI JAMES bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $45.05 per share for a total of $45050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23280.0 shares.

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -22.30% down over the past 12 months. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -9.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.