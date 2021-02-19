A peek at Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX): Who has invested in It?

248 institutions hold shares in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.60% while institutional investors hold 90.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.19M, and float is at 41.11M with Short Float at 4.79%. Institutions hold 86.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.22 million shares valued at $757.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.90% of the TPTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.16 million shares valued at $384.73 million to account for 6.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.88 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $251.37 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $239.83 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.30 and a high of $141.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $124.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.78% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.45% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 16.72% higher than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.75, the stock is -7.31% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 33.87% off its SMA200. TPTX registered 100.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.02.

The stock witnessed a -10.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.58%, and is -11.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $5.86B and $25.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 285.73% and -14.54% from its 52-week high.

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.92.The EPS is expected to shrink by -257.70% this year.

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Countouriotis Athena, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Countouriotis Athena sold 8,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $137.38 per share for a total of $1.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50195.0 shares.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Countouriotis Athena (President & CEO) sold a total of 25,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $136.31 per share for $3.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50195.0 shares of the TPTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Countouriotis Athena (President & CEO) disposed off 25,666 shares at an average price of $138.68 for $3.56 million. The insider now directly holds 50,195 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX).