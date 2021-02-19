ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Volatility At 10.18%, Should You Add A Position?

128 institutions hold shares in ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), with 5.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.89% while institutional investors hold 54.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.20M, and float is at 11.69M with Short Float at 8.08%. Institutions hold 38.51% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Indus Capital Partners, LLC with over 1.13 million shares valued at $78.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.79% of the ACMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.74 million shares valued at $59.79 million to account for 4.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.51 million shares representing 3.06% and valued at over $35.27 million, while Discovery Capital Management, LLC holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $16.58 million.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 46.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.95 and a high of $144.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACMR stock was last observed hovering at around $136.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -17.44% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.17% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.24% lower than the price target low of $107.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.03, the stock is 12.60% and 28.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -12.78% at the moment leaves the stock 49.67% off its SMA200. ACMR registered 198.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.67.

The stock witnessed a 13.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.48%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has around 361 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $135.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 177.66 and Fwd P/E is 71.15. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 646.27% and -17.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACM Research Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $42.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.30% in year-over-year returns.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liu Tracy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Liu Tracy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36924.0 shares.

ACM Research Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Chen Fuping sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $120.00 per share for $3.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ACMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Hu Chenming (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 21,102 shares of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR).

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is 73.06% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.51% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.