Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AGLE Stock Is Going Next

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) is -8.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $11.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is -3.52% and -9.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -9.85% off its SMA200. AGLE registered -12.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

The stock witnessed a -8.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.93%, and is -6.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 105.71% and -36.73% from its 52-week high.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 96.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.24M, and float is at 46.72M with Short Float at 3.98%. Institutions hold 94.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 4.38 million shares valued at $31.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.14% of the AGLE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 4.02 million shares valued at $28.47 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.24 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $25.5 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 6.52% of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $22.15 million.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quinn Anthony G., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Quinn Anthony G. bought 165,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 at a price of $4.75 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 63.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.58.