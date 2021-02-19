America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

59 institutions hold shares in America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.09% while institutional investors hold 9.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.55M, and float is at 58.38M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 9.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC with over 0.66 million shares valued at $2.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.09% of the ATAX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.57 million shares valued at $2.31 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are America First Investment Advisors, L.L.C. which holds 0.37 million shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $1.57 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $1.49 million.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) is 12.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATAX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.27% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.27% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is 4.90% and 10.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 12.95% off its SMA200. ATAX registered -39.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4709 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2033.

The stock witnessed a 9.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.13%, and is 5.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 20.87 and Fwd P/E is 6.29. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.80% and -40.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $14.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rogozinski Kenneth, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Rogozinski Kenneth bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $24079.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42908.0 shares.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Rogozinski Kenneth (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $4.15 per share for $62291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36908.0 shares of the ATAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, ROSENBERG STEPHEN (Director) acquired 42,500 shares at an average price of $4.66 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 42,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX).

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 48.35% up over the past 12 months. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is 32.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27630.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.