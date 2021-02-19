Analysts suggest Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) could spike -54.0% in a year

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) is 40.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $8.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -54.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -54.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is 4.94% and 16.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48000.0 and changing -4.70% at the moment leaves the stock 80.42% off its SMA200. AP registered 154.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.80.

The stock witnessed a 11.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.03%, and is -3.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.11% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) has around 1673 employees, a market worth around $131.13M and $338.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.13 and Fwd P/E is 33.48. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 296.91% and -12.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $86.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP), with 5.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.08% while institutional investors hold 73.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.34M, and float is at 11.37M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 52.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 2.18 million shares valued at $11.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.07% of the AP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 1.53 million shares valued at $5.03 million to account for 11.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gabelli Funds, LLC which holds 0.82 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $4.49 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $3.99 million.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CRAWFORD UNITED Corp, the company’s Member of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that CRAWFORD UNITED Corp bought 4,303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $3.57 per share for a total of $15350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 29 that CRAWFORD UNITED Corp (Member of 10% owner group) bought a total of 41,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 29 and was made at $3.53 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the AP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, ABEL JAMES J (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.16 for $9471.0. The insider now directly holds 64,266 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP).

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 18.42% up over the past 12 months. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is -4.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.45.