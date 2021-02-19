Analysts suggest Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) could spike 66.1% in a year

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is -12.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.44 and a high of $109.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $72.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $134.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.1% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.51% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.18, the stock is -3.40% and -8.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -7.69% off its SMA200. AXSM registered -22.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.55.

The stock witnessed a -7.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.19%, and is -5.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 100.85% and -35.01% from its 52-week high.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.40% this year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

242 institutions hold shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), with 7.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.99% while institutional investors hold 81.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.31M, and float is at 29.51M with Short Float at 11.43%. Institutions hold 64.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.59 million shares valued at $184.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.93% of the AXSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.28 million shares valued at $185.73 million to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Iridian Asset Management LLC which holds 2.06 million shares representing 5.53% and valued at over $168.17 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 2.04 million with a market value of $145.0 million.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coleman Mark, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coleman Mark bought 650 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $78.50 per share for a total of $51025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Pizzie Nick (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $76.64 per share for $59549.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41217.0 shares of the AXSM stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -23.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.99.