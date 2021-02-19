Analysts suggest Digi International Inc. (DGII) could spike 19.76% in a year

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is 23.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.18 and a high of $25.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DGII stock was last observed hovering at around $23.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $26.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.76% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.27, the stock is 7.46% and 16.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 53.32% off its SMA200. DGII registered 57.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.02.

The stock witnessed a 19.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.64%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.89% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $673.67M and $290.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.15 and Fwd P/E is 36.94. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 276.54% and -9.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digi International Inc. (DGII) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digi International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $74.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Digi International Inc. (DGII), with 581.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 84.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.37M, and float is at 29.14M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 83.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.47 million shares valued at $84.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.06% of the DGII Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mairs & Power Inc with 2.7 million shares valued at $42.27 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.3 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $36.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $28.52 million.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Digi International Inc. (DGII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schneider Terrence G., the company’s VP, Supply Chain. SEC filings show that Schneider Terrence G. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $24.19 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29000.0 shares.

Digi International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Sampsell David H. (VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 1,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $17.00 per share for $21879.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66946.0 shares of the DGII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Sampsell David H. (VP, Corp. Dev, GC & Corp. Sec.) disposed off 7,941 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 59,596 shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII).

Digi International Inc. (DGII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 5.61% up over the past 12 months. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is 39.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.