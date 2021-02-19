Analysts suggest Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) could spike -18.64% in a year

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is 15.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.28 and a high of $61.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WOR stock was last observed hovering at around $60.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.64% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -18.64% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $59.32, the stock is 5.07% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 35.17% off its SMA200. WOR registered 58.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.85.

The stock witnessed a 6.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.97%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.25. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 207.68% and -4.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Worthington Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.12 with sales reaching $872.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), with 18.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.40% while institutional investors hold 77.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.99M, and float is at 32.93M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 49.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.78 million shares valued at $245.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the WOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.28 million shares valued at $133.56 million to account for 6.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.85 million shares representing 3.55% and valued at over $75.59 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $73.51 million.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLINGLER JEFFREY R, the company’s President, Worthington Steel. SEC filings show that KLINGLER JEFFREY R sold 759 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $56.88 per share for a total of $43172.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34807.0 shares.

Worthington Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that BRINKMAN DALE T (Sr, VP-Admin & Secretary) sold a total of 1,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $51.15 per share for $91507.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30419.0 shares of the WOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, GILMORE GEOFFREY G (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 28,923 shares at an average price of $52.48 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 188,841 shares of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR).

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 84.78% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 18.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.43% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.32.