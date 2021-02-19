Are we looking at the next big move in ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) is 7.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.07 and a high of $413.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANSS stock was last observed hovering at around $393.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.09% off its average median price target of $365.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.35% off the consensus price target high of $430.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -46.55% lower than the price target low of $266.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $389.81, the stock is 3.31% and 6.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 21.19% off its SMA200. ANSS registered 31.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $373.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $338.76.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.81%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $32.86B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 88.35 and Fwd P/E is 55.25. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.84% and -5.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ANSYS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.54 with sales reaching $566.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Top Institutional Holders

1,021 institutions hold shares in ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), with 821.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 95.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.80M, and float is at 85.06M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 94.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.4 million shares valued at $3.07 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the ANSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.45 million shares valued at $2.71 billion to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.97 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $1.17 billion.

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHONEY RICHARD S., the company’s SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES & SUPPORT. SEC filings show that MAHONEY RICHARD S. sold 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $409.00 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37736.0 shares.

ANSYS Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that MAHONEY RICHARD S. (SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES & SUPPORT) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $365.17 per share for $2.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38257.0 shares of the ANSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, SHIELDS MARIA T (CFO & SVP Finance and Admin.) disposed off 14,296 shares at an average price of $367.87 for $5.26 million. The insider now directly holds 127,981 shares of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS).

ANSYS Inc. (ANSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PTC Inc. (PTC) that is trading 61.91% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.