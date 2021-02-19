Are we looking at the next big move in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)?

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) is 16.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.62 and a high of $146.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $121.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.2% off its average median price target of $130.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.69% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.49% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $117.86, the stock is 8.53% and 12.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 27.49% off its SMA200. KRTX registered 22.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.06.

The stock witnessed a 19.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.45%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 123.98% and -19.81% from its 52-week high.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.89.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.20% this year.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.52% while institutional investors hold 102.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.66M, and float is at 22.89M with Short Float at 5.58%. Institutions hold 87.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.66 million shares valued at $473.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.40% of the KRTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 1.95 million shares valued at $150.96 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.38 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $106.32 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $139.56 million.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ignelzi Troy A., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ignelzi Troy A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $119.57 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Miller Andrew Craig (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $114.06 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45500.0 shares of the KRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, PureTech Health LLC (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $118.00 for $118.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,406,564 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX).