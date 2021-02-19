Are we looking at the next big move in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)?

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) is 38.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.13% lower than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.28, the stock is 18.31% and 23.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 0.33% off its SMA200. NNA registered -17.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5716 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0821.

The stock witnessed a 9.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.90%, and is 16.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $71.48M and $374.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.63 and Fwd P/E is 29.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.78% and -42.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $168M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 79.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 96.60% in year-over-year returns.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), with 6.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.84% while institutional investors hold 6.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.10M, and float is at 10.80M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 4.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.07% of the NNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.5 million to account for 0.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.44 million.