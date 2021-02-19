Are we looking at the next big move in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX)?

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NRGX) is 22.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRGX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.86, the stock is 7.51% and 12.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.57% off its SMA200. NRGX registered -36.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.56.

The stock witnessed a 5.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.94%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 196.73% and -37.79% from its 52-week high.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) Analyst Forecasts

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX), with institutional investors hold 25.61% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 25.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.64 million shares valued at $10.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.68% of the NRGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with 1.16 million shares valued at $7.18 million to account for 2.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1.11 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $6.89 million, while Ieq Capital, Llc holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $6.07 million.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by IVASCYN DANIEL J, the company’s . SEC filings show that IVASCYN DANIEL J bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $9.29 per share for a total of $4.64 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that IVASCYN DANIEL J () bought a total of 1,322 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $6.35 per share for $8389.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the NRGX stock.