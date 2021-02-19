Are we looking at the next big move in Reading International Inc. (RDI)?

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) is 32.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $10.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.64, the stock is 0.43% and 14.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32525.0 and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 58.29% off its SMA200. RDI registered -33.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.27.

The stock witnessed a -12.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.46%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.40% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Reading International Inc. (RDI) has around 2988 employees, a market worth around $167.13M and $131.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.77% and -34.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.80%).

Reading International Inc. (RDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reading International Inc. (RDI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reading International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $7.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -331.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -74.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.50% in year-over-year returns.

Reading International Inc. (RDI) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Reading International Inc. (RDI), with 4.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.49% while institutional investors hold 57.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.75M, and float is at 16.25M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 45.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.9 million shares valued at $6.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.47% of the RDI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. with 1.23 million shares valued at $3.96 million to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.12 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $3.6 million, while Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $4.33 million.

Reading International Inc. (RDI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Reading International Inc. (RDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COTTER ELLEN M, the company’s Chairperson, President and CEO. SEC filings show that COTTER ELLEN M sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $6.33 per share for a total of $25338.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.65 million shares.

Reading International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that James J. Cotter Living Trust (Member of Sec.13(d)(3) Group) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $6.33 per share for $25338.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.65 million shares of the RDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, COTTER MARGARET (Chairperson, EVP – RE Dev/NY) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $6.33 for $25338.0. The insider now directly holds 1,648,649 shares of Reading International Inc. (RDI).

Reading International Inc. (RDI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -34.59% down over the past 12 months. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is -44.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.25% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.