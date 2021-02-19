Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

214 institutions hold shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), with 13.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 101.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.72M, and float is at 6.00M with Short Float at 35.52%. Institutions hold 101.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.78 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.69% of the ASND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 5.91 million shares valued at $911.99 million to account for 11.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 5.77 million shares representing 10.80% and valued at over $961.91 million, while FMR, LLC holds 10.00% of the shares totaling 5.34 million with a market value of $890.87 million.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is -4.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.00 and a high of $183.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASND stock was last observed hovering at around $168.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.7% off its average median price target of $161.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.27% off the consensus price target high of $178.62 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -12.09% lower than the price target low of $141.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $158.49, the stock is 2.28% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -5.77% at the moment leaves the stock 3.65% off its SMA200. ASND registered 9.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.49.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.59%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $7.86B and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.27% and -13.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.86 with sales reaching $2.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agenus Inc. (AGEN) that is trading 0.68% up over the past 12 months. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is 4.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.97.