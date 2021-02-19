Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Volatility At 4.86%, Should You Add A Position?

183 institutions hold shares in Astronics Corporation (ATRO), with 810.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.63% while institutional investors hold 82.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.77M, and float is at 27.05M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 80.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.08 million shares valued at $27.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the ATRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is International Value Advisers, LLC with 1.66 million shares valued at $12.84 million to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Paradice Investment Management, LLC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $9.8 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $8.91 million.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) is 22.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $25.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATRO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -16.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.25, the stock is 12.85% and 20.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 58.18% off its SMA200. ATRO registered -32.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.53.

The stock witnessed a 11.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.49%, and is 5.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $502.94M and $586.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.97% and -35.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $113.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.90% in year-over-year returns.

Astronics Corporation (ATRO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Astronics Corporation (ATRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRISBY JEFFRY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FRISBY JEFFRY D bought 4,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $32800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6322.0 shares.

Astronics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hedges Nancy L (Principal Accounting Officer) bought a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.69 per share for $9928.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2295.0 shares of the ATRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Mulato James (Pres Astronics Test Systems) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $13.20 for $26400.0. The insider now directly holds 5,011 shares of Astronics Corporation (ATRO).

Astronics Corporation (ATRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Industries Group (AIRI) that is trading 29.75% up over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is -10.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.