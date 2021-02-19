AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

31 institutions hold shares in AudioEye Inc. (AEYE), with 5.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.45% while institutional investors hold 34.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.39M, and float is at 4.49M with Short Float at 5.32%. Institutions hold 15.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. with over 0.82 million shares valued at $11.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.93% of the AEYE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EAM Investors, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $1.87 million to account for 1.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are G2 Investment Partners Management LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.60% and valued at over $1.74 million, while EAM Global Investors LLC holds 1.11% of the shares totaling 83298.0 with a market value of $1.21 million.

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) is 46.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $44.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEYE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.24% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.03% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -18.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.81, the stock is 23.44% and 43.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -5.59% at the moment leaves the stock 121.74% off its SMA200. AEYE registered 677.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.20.

The stock witnessed a 49.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.41%, and is -8.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $391.71M and $18.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1848.97% and -14.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-434.30%).

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AudioEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $5.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 88.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.70% in year-over-year returns.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZYNGIER ALEXANDRE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ZYNGIER ALEXANDRE bought 16,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $9.23 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26660.0 shares.

AudioEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Bettis Carr (Exec Chrmn/Chrmn of the Board) sold a total of 16,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $9.23 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the AEYE stock.