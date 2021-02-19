AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Volatility At 6.91%, Should You Add A Position?

27 institutions hold shares in AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.24% while institutional investors hold 27.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.15M, and float is at 9.85M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 20.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.61 million shares valued at $1.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.63% of the AUTO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EAM Investors, LLC with 0.24 million shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 1.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.21 million shares representing 1.62% and valued at over $0.67 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.52 million.

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) is 24.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUTO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $4.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is -6.24% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 23.06% off its SMA200. AUTO registered 43.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0775 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1180.

The stock witnessed a 3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.50%, and is -13.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) has around 171 employees, a market worth around $40.93M and $86.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 516.00% and -48.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.90%).

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoWeb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $17.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.00% in year-over-year returns.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) that is trading 42.86% up over the past 12 months. Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) is 44.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.72.