Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Volatility At 4.55%, Should You Add A Position?

261 institutions hold shares in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), with 651.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.94% while institutional investors hold 87.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.48M, and float is at 32.71M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 86.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.12 million shares valued at $149.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.28% of the ACLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 2.5 million shares valued at $72.74 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.21 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $48.61 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.33% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $39.27 million.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) is 31.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.99 and a high of $41.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACLS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.74% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.43, the stock is 1.24% and 15.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 40.13% off its SMA200. ACLS registered 37.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.65.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.09%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has around 960 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $474.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.25 and Fwd P/E is 15.57. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.84% and -6.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $126.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALDEBORGH JOHN E, the company’s EVP, Customer Operations. SEC filings show that ALDEBORGH JOHN E sold 35,721 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $39.32 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37246.0 shares.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that FLETCHER R JOHN (Director) sold a total of 6,881 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $39.00 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1354.0 shares of the ACLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KEITHLEY JOSEPH P (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $40.21 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 30,189 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS).

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is trading 85.26% up over the past 12 months. CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is 42.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.87.