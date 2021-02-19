Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

105 institutions hold shares in Banco Macro S.A. (BMA), with institutional investors hold 12.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.94M, and float is at 26.28M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 12.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Odey Asset Management Group Ltd with over 2.3 million shares valued at $32.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the BMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.36 million shares valued at $21.22 million to account for 5.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 0.47 million shares representing 2.04% and valued at over $6.74 million, while Discovery Capital Management, LLC holds 1.58% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $5.22 million.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) is -1.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.45 and a high of $34.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $17.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.38% off the consensus price target high of $36.86 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -116.67% lower than the price target low of $7.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.34, the stock is 8.47% and 2.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -10.92% off its SMA200. BMA registered -53.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.75.

The stock witnessed a 9.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) has around 8728 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.53 and Fwd P/E is 3.25. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.97% and -55.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.10%).

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Macro S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $306.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.30% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -38.11% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is -10.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.