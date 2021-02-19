BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) down -1.15% since start of the year

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is -1.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.56 and a high of $26.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRBR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -9.23% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.03, the stock is -1.49% and -1.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 14.42% off its SMA200. BRBR registered 11.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.70.

The stock witnessed a 1.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.03%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $952.55M and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.55 and Fwd P/E is 24.88. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.21% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.30%).

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $268.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR), with 243.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 110.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 39.36M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 109.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 5.17 million shares valued at $107.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.08% of the BRBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.41 million shares valued at $70.77 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.39 million shares representing 8.59% and valued at over $70.4 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.84% of the shares totaling 3.1 million with a market value of $75.29 million.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times.