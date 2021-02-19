BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

118 institutions hold shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), with 438.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 33.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.77M, and float is at 57.33M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 33.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acadian Asset Management with over 1.65 million shares valued at $16.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.86% of the TCPC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Barings LLC with 1.6 million shares valued at $15.73 million to account for 2.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System which holds 1.55 million shares representing 2.68% and valued at over $17.4 million, while Cliffwater, LLC holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $13.0 million.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is 10.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $14.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCPC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is 3.93% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 20.69% off its SMA200. TCPC registered -14.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.77.

The stock witnessed a 4.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.86%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 30.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.70% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $40.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Petro Andrea, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Petro Andrea bought 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $11.16 per share for a total of $35712.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4523.0 shares.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that LEVKOWITZ HOWARD (CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $10.95 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TCPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, Petro Andrea (Director) acquired 1,323 shares at an average price of $9.91 for $13110.0. The insider now directly holds 1,323 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC).