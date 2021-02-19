BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) is 20.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.57 and a high of $84.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOKF stock was last observed hovering at around $83.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.47% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.75% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $82.20, the stock is 3.20% and 9.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 34.03% off its SMA200. BOKF registered 2.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.91.

The stock witnessed a 2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.33%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) has around 5107 employees, a market worth around $5.73B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.78% and -3.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BOK Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.93 with sales reaching $469.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF), with 38.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.64% while institutional investors hold 95.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.88M, and float is at 30.54M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 42.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with over 3.61 million shares valued at $186.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.14% of the BOKF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.05 million shares valued at $156.9 million to account for 4.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are George Kaiser Family Foundation which holds 2.9 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $149.22 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $112.86 million.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BALL C FRED JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALL C FRED JR sold 138 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $83.48 per share for a total of $11520.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2902.0 shares.

BOK Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that BRADSHAW STEVEN G (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $65.00 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the BOKF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Gottron Joseph A. II (EVP, Chief Information Officer) acquired 690 shares at an average price of $47.82 for $32996.0. The insider now directly holds 690 shares of BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading 19.66% up over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 8.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.