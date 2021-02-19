BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Is Up 13.58% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) is 13.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.41 and a high of $14.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BPMP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.7% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.04, the stock is -0.61% and 3.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.58% off its SMA200. BPMP registered -14.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.99.

The stock witnessed a -6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.55%, and is -0.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 7.20 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Distance from 52-week low is 87.83% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $31.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), with 9.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.88% while institutional investors hold 85.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.80M, and float is at 47.75M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 77.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 6.19 million shares valued at $61.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the BPMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC with 4.23 million shares valued at $44.82 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.45 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $34.18 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 6.27% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $34.83 million.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPL Corporation (PPL) that is trading -20.88% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -50.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.57% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.