Cactus Inc. (WHD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.39% Change This Year

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) is 13.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.16 and a high of $31.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WHD stock was last observed hovering at around $29.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.42% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -23.17% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.56, the stock is 4.84% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 31.34% off its SMA200. WHD registered 1.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.77.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.52%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $420.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.37 and Fwd P/E is 53.26. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.25% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.70%).

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cactus Inc. (WHD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cactus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $68.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Cactus Inc. (WHD), with 225.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 101.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.51M, and float is at 47.21M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 100.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.73 million shares valued at $90.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the WHD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.47 million shares valued at $85.69 million to account for 9.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.76 million shares representing 7.91% and valued at over $98.0 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $66.48 million.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cactus Inc. (WHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bender Scott, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Bender Scott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $26.87 per share for a total of $1.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37252.0 shares.

Cactus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Tadlock Stephen (VP, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $27.16 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44193.0 shares of the WHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Isaac David John (GC and VP of Administration) disposed off 2,299 shares at an average price of $27.25 for $62648.0. The insider now directly holds 5,091 shares of Cactus Inc. (WHD).