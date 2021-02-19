Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is 3.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.33 and a high of $161.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDLX stock was last observed hovering at around $152.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.36% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -34.1% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -375.84% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $147.51, the stock is 7.71% and 8.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 60.28% off its SMA200. CDLX registered 43.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.97.

The stock witnessed a 26.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.07%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has around 486 employees, a market worth around $4.01B and $189.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 439.82% and -8.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $60.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.61% while institutional investors hold 107.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.34M, and float is at 25.10M with Short Float at 13.12%. Institutions hold 98.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 4.39 million shares valued at $309.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the CDLX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.18 million shares valued at $154.02 million to account for 7.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.05 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $292.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $93.99 million.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Insider Activity

A total of 178 insider transactions have happened at Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 148 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Scott D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grimes Scott D. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $157.21 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93112.0 shares.

Cardlytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Laube Lynne Marie (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $152.82 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the CDLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, SOMERS KIRK (Chief Legal & Privacy Officer) disposed off 8,400 shares at an average price of $153.50 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 43,709 shares of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX).