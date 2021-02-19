Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) is -4.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.55 and a high of $165.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSL stock was last observed hovering at around $149.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $177.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.57% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $149.33, the stock is -0.58% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 12.88% off its SMA200. CSL registered -8.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.20.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.62%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $7.91B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.39. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.08% and -9.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $971.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Top Institutional Holders

531 institutions hold shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), with 532.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 93.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.30M, and float is at 52.82M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 92.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.14 million shares valued at $629.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the CSL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.46 million shares valued at $696.47 million to account for 8.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 3.5 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $428.39 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 3.42 million with a market value of $418.85 million.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berlin John E, the company’s President, CIT. SEC filings show that Berlin John E sold 6,506 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $148.96 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30354.0 shares.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Berlin John E (President, CIT) sold a total of 7,554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $149.75 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30354.0 shares of the CSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Berlin John E (President, CIT) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $151.13 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 30,354 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL).

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 19.34% up over the past 12 months. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 12.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.82.