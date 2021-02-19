Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is 19.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.82 and a high of $51.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CENT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.25% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.13% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.96, the stock is 2.23% and 11.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62360.0 and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.17% off its SMA200. CENT registered 57.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.91.

The stock witnessed a 11.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.40%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.13 and Fwd P/E is 20.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.95% and -10.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Garden & Pet Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $782.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT), with 7.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.92% while institutional investors hold 105.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.73M, and float is at 49.36M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 90.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.6 million shares valued at $61.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.11% of the CENT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.18 million shares valued at $47.24 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1.0 million shares representing 8.85% and valued at over $38.73 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $31.49 million.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Machek Howard, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Machek Howard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $38.10 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17248.0 shares.

Central Garden & Pet Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that PENNINGTON BROOKS III (Director) sold a total of 1,806 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $38.23 per share for $69044.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35455.0 shares of the CENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, PENNINGTON BROOKS III (Director) disposed off 67 shares at an average price of $33.13 for $2220.0. The insider now directly holds 37,511 shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT).

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 96.15% up over the past 12 months. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 16.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.26.