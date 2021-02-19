Check out this: Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) could be on the verge of a big rally

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-A) is -2.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.03 and a high of $83.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BF-A stock was last observed hovering at around $70.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25%.

Currently trading at $71.67, the stock is 4.15% and -0.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51928.0 and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 7.17% off its SMA200. BF-A registered 5.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.03.

The stock witnessed a 3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.02%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $12.12B and $3.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.33. Distance from 52-week low is 74.68% and -13.66% from its 52-week high.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) Analyst Forecasts

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A), with 351.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.42% while institutional investors hold 51.10% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 13.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gardner Russo & Gardner with over 3.31 million shares valued at $227.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.96% of the BF-A Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pitcairn Company with 2.86 million shares valued at $210.49 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lindsell Train Limited which holds 2.69 million shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $184.88 million, while BBR Partners, LLC holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $166.22 million.

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORREAU JANE C, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MORREAU JANE C sold 12,524 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $78.75 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18040.0 shares.

Brown-Forman Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that de Chabert Ralph E (SVP, Chief Diversity Officer) sold a total of 1,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $78.17 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5106.0 shares of the BF-A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, de Chabert Ralph E (SVP, Chief Diversity Officer) disposed off 695 shares at an average price of $69.68 for $48427.0. The insider now directly holds 2,210 shares of Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A).